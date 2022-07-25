Police in the Czech Republic get new BMW 540i xDrive Tourings

Cops in the Czech Republic will be hitting the streets in BMW 540i xDrive Touring police vehicles.

Local police have received a delivery of 10 540i xDrive Tourings, with this lot being the first of many.

Half of these cars will be fitted with police livery and used for highway surveillance, with the remainder being used unmarked in high-speed pursuits.

Powering the BMW 540i xDrive Touring is a mild-hybrid 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, producing 250 kW and 449 Nm of torque. That's paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

But the police vehicles have seen a number of modifications, making them fit for duty. This includes the obvious lights, sirens, and camera systems that you'd expect to see in a police vehicle.

Martin Strakoš, the chief executive of BMW Stratos Auto in Prague that delivered the vehicles, says “highway police officers receive specially equipped vehicles with top driving characteristics and a high level of active and passive safety, as is standard for the BMW brand. I believe that the new vehicles will contribute to increasing the safety of traffic on our highways.”

“An important step for improving the conditions and quality of police work is also the regular change of the vehicle fleet,” added Deputy Police Chief for Economy, Col. Jaromir Bischof. “I am happy that the police officers will be able to use such modern, safe and fast vehicles as these 10 BMW vehicles in their service.”