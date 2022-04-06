Home / News / Police issue 30 infringement notices to illegal street racers in Christchurch

Police issue 30 infringement notices to illegal street racers in Christchurch

By NZ Herald • 06/04/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

More than 30 infringement notices were handed out to a group of illegal street racers in central Christchurch at the weekend.

Police say three vehicles were also impounded, one driver had their licence suspended and seven vehicle compliance notices were issued.

"Reckless and illegal driving activities on our roads put all road users at risk and won't be tolerated. Further operations targeting illegal street racing are planned," a spokesperson said.

Police encourage members of the public to report events if they see them happening and include the vehicle registration if possible.

• Call 111 for emergencies or *555 for road incidents that are urgent but not life-threatening.

- NZ Herald

