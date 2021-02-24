Police mock driver after rented McLaren is destroyed during street race

Jeremy Clarkson once claimed that the fastest car in the world was a rental, and while this statement is true for the most part, it only rally applies if you tick the 'full cover' box on the lease agreement.

Unfortunately for a budding McLaren driver over in America, they forgot about that last part, and decided to see how the 570S stacked up against a Lamborghini Huracan on the freeway.

When you rent a McLaren 570 🏎 & decide to race a Lamborghini 🏎 on the US-101 & crash ! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance ! Luckily no one was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lJ5IO3Adub — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) February 22, 2021

According to a recent report, the driver of the rented McLaren attempted to race the Lamborghini on a stretch Los Angeles freeway before losing control and hitting the median barrier.

Images posted to Twitter of the aftermath show the McLaren's front and rear end heavily damaged, with the right rear wheel torn off completely.

Adding insult to injury, the police department that posted these images online captioned them with "When you rent a McLaren 570 & decide to race a Lamborghini on the US-101 & crash ! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance ! Luckily no one was seriously injured."

Due to the high-speed nature of the crash, it's a miracle that both passengers managed to escape without injury. It's also interesting to see that the airbags didn't inflate upon impact.

As part of the McLaren Sports Series, the 570S is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 engine that makes more than 400kW. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, so losing control without the driving aids engaged isn't the hardest thing to do.