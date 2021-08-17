Police seize Red Bull drift cars after drivers damage World Heritage Site

Red Bull videos are known for their spectacular display of an athlete's raw talent and impeccable skill, but the energy drink company has found itself in hot water over its most recent one.

Just recently, it was confirmed that two Red Bull drift cars had been seized by Ukrainian police after being used for a shoot at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the country's capital of Kyiv.

Drivers included in the shoot were world championship drifter Conor Shanahan in a Nissan Silvia, and Aleksandr Grinchuk in a Nissan 350Z who also happens to be the three-time Ukrain drift champion.

According to a local report, drivers and pedestrians were treated to the impromptu performance on the morning of August 10 when the drivers and film crew turned up and kicked things off.

Kyiv's deputy mayor Kostiantyn Usov stated that Red Bull reached out for permission to complete the shoot, but was denied. Kyiv's City Council cited damages to the historical site as the main reason behind the rejection.

Despite this ruling, it looks like Red Bull steamed ahead with the shoot, leaving the yellow bricks of the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral covered in black tyre marks.

"It’s not just an intolerable act of vandalism; it’s rude behaviors (sic) towards Kyiv residents and against one of the most sacred places of Ukraine, the Sophia of Kyiv," said Usov in a Facebook post. "Think of Red Bull drifting on the Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican. Or a motocross race next to La Sagrada Familia. How much time would it take for police to arrest the perpetrators?"

Usov stated that Red Bull's stunt has caused damage to around 2,000 square metres of brick, leaving the council with a repair bill of around $2,000.

According to a local report, Red Bull was fined around $100 for disobeying the ruling, and will likely be expected to cover the cost of repairs.

Strangely, the chairperson for Ukraine's Tourism Development stated that Red Bull did in fact get permission to shoot the drift cars at the location. Mariana Oleskiv also noted that the situation was strange considering that Ukranian police were watching the event.