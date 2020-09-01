Police uncover multi-million dollar car collection in massive drug bust

One Massachusetts drug dealer's world came crashing down just last week when police raided a converted fire station housing countless Japanese classic cars as well as a few exotics.

According to a local report, a 41-year-old man was arrested when they found 62kg of marijuana in the van that he was driving, along with a Fed Ex uniform, and a set of brass knuckles.

Following his arrest, detectives did some digging, and came across the old fire station that had since been converted into a luxury home. Upon inspection of the property, police came across his incredible collection.

Eight exotic vehicles, 24 guns, and millions of dollars in cash was found on the property, alongside countless Japanese and European performance cars. Most of which were wrapped in plastic to preserve their condition.

Pictures from the raid haven't been officially confirmed, but numerous Facebook pages have shared these images which reportedly show the contents of the suspect's garage.

No less than nine Mk4 Toyota Supras were found on the property, a car which has gained legendary status over in America, and can easily fetch north of six-figures at auction.

Following the same theme, three Nissan Skyline R34 GT-Rs can be seen in the images, a car that is equally as sought-after as the Supra — especially when finished in Midnight Purple.

Other goodies shown include a bunch of BMW E46 and E92 M3s, two Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, a Nissan R35 GT-R, and at least one Mazda FD RX-7. In other words, it's a dream garage for most.

Police have revealed that the suspect is still at large after posting bail last week, but is charged with trafficking in marijuana, carrying a dangerous weapon and various traffic violations.