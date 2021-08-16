Poll: Should a driver be ticketed for parking here?

Just recently, DRIVEN's Dean found himself at the pointy end of the law after some questionable parking antics while out and about. Or were they?

As you can see here, Dean found himself slapped with a $60 parking ticket after parking on yellow lines, painted for driveway access to a building suite that had been demolished.

Now before the pitchforks and mob start a lynching, site access was confirmed as the other side of the site on another street, plus a few days later this space was completely covered with a semi-permanent container/walkway structure. Yet was - and remains - still illegal to park.

The question is, do the rules around the yellow lines still stand when their purpose is non-existent? Of course they do, it seems.

Somewhat coincidentally, a driver of a Ford Falcon had decided to do the same thing, and also received a parking ticket for doing so. As have many others.

Also consider that parking is free for two hours in Hamilton CBD, and meters do not need to be fed coins, so either way, the only way to record a car parking over the free two hours is via the chalked tyre.

So with all that in mind, was this parking fine still fairly issued? And does the letter of the law overrule the spirit of the law? Or common sense.

Cast your vote below!