Pope Francis joins the hydrogen movement with Toyota Mirai Popemobile

While the majority of the world's automakers are focused on pushing battery electric vehicles (BEVs), a few are trying their luck with hydrogen power, and exploring the world of fuel cell technology.

Toyota is one of these brands, and to give it a bit of publicity, one example has been extensively modified, and delivered to Pope Francis as his new 100% emissions-free Popemobile.

The purpose-built Mirai is one of two cars that were donated to Pope Francis when he visited Japan last year. That fact that it made its way over to the Vatican must mean that Francis is a fan of hydrogen power.

Measuring in at 5.1 metres long and 2.7 metres high, the Mirai is far from standard, and features a rear area where Francis is able to stand and greet his fans while touring.

Taking place near the Pope's personal residence in the Vatican City, Senior Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe Miguel Fonseca and Toyota Motor Italia CEO Mauro Caruccio both were present representing the Japanese automaker.

You'll notice that this Popemobile is based on the current-generation Mirai, which is an electric vehicle that is powered by hydrogen. It has a range of up to 500km while only emitting water from the exhaust.

Right now, there are only three fuel cell-powered production vehicles in the world, which are Toyota's Mirai, Hyundai's Nexo, and Honda's Clarity. DRIVEN recently tested the Nexo, so keep an eye out for its upcoming review.