Porsche 718 GT4 RS revealed as a $286k track machine

While the world waits to see what Porsche plans on doing with the highly anticipated 911 GT3 RS, track day lovers have something new to drool over in the form of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Revealed as the fastest iteration of the 718 to date, this RS managed to lap the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in just 7:04, which is over 23 seconds faster than the regular GT4.

Keeping with its purist roots, there's no forced induction to be seen in the GT4 RS, which gets a 4.0-litre flat six engine that makes a hefty 368kW and 449Nm of torque.

Though it is a slightly detuned version of the flat-six found in the new 911 GT3, it will still rev all the way through to 9000rpm.

Something that won't appeal to the purists is the fact that it is exclusively available with a seven-speed PDK transmission, and doesn't get the option of a manual like the GT4.

Shorter gears in this PDK means that the GT4 RS can hit 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, matching the time of the new GT3. After this, it will hit a top speed of 315km/h.

Like all of Porsche's RS models, the GT4 is distinguishable by the plethora of performance-based carbon fibre extras around the place. These include the bonnet, vented front guards, canards, the rear diffuser, and of course the massive rear wing.

This generous use of carbon fibre means that weight has been kept to a minimum, and this GT4 RS tips the scales at 24kg lighter than the PDK-equipped GT4.

On the inside, the RS is just as racy as you'd hope for, with Porsche's signature racing seats, an optional half cage, and Alcantara covering almost every surface.

Porsche New Zealand has revealed that customers are able to place orders now, with deliveries expected in the third quarter of 2022. In terms of pricing, this GT4 RS will start from $286,000.