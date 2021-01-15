Porsche 914 is reborn in carbon fibre, with a grunty Cayman flat-six engine and 6sp manual

British company Fifteen Eleven Design has a day job: it's a division of Mellors Elliot Motorsport, which has been making racing cars (especially rally) for over 40 years.

But Fifteen Eleven also has penchant for creating high-end restomods: reimagined classics with a modern twist.

Its latest project is a Porsche 914 to be launched this year, retaining the proportions and styling signatures of the 1970s original, but made form high-tech materials and powered by a 3.4-litre flat-six engine and 6-speed manual gearbox lifted from the Cayman S (the 987 generation 2 model).

The suspension is also developed from the Cayman; the car rides on 18-inch Fuchs wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

The widened body features carbon fibre panels, with a reshaped bumper and clear targa roof panel. The old-school-style rear "ducktail" spoiler even has active speed adjustment.

Bespoke examples will be produced in both right and left-hand drive from its factory in Bakewell, Derbyshire in the UK.

Don't get too excited just yet; the car exists only as a render at the moment, but the company has seen plenty of ambitious projects through and says it's determined to see the car on the road this year.

“Our vision is to re-create classic cars into modern-day restorations which anyone would be proud to drive and the Porsche 914 will be just that," says Chris Mellors, managing director of Fifteen Eleven.

"It has an impressive specification that should address the pitfalls of the original, while giving owners many technological advantages of today’s engineering and manufacturing processes.

"The chassis work is already complete so we are now entering a very exciting phase of the project.”

Earlier in-house projects include preparation of an original 1934 Mille Miglia MG K3 for the Goodwood Members Meeting and bespoke modifications to a Morris Traveller including a 1310cc race engine, telescopic dampers, anti-tramp bars and bespoke full red leather interior.

From its own concept and design, Fifteen Eleven Design has also created a Ford Escort Mk1 Speedster, offering a short wheelbase, 24-valve V6 powerplant, 5-speed Getrag gearbox and a host of modern ancillaries.

The flagship commission from the firm is arguably the restoration of a 1962 Maserati 3500 GT "Iniezione", which enjoyed a successful debut at the Salon Privé Concours D’elégance last year by securing the runner-up spot in Class J (Post-War Touring - Closed, four-seater).

Fifteen Eleven says the "order books are open" for its 914 but there's no indicative pricing. Because if you have to ask...