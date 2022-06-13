Porsche and Puma collab to create a series of limited edition sneakers

Porsche and Puma have announced they'll be working together on a limited edition sneaker series to celebrate 50 years of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

The car was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1972, named to honour the Carrera Panamericana road race, in which Porsche won its class in 1954 with a 550 Spyder. At the time of its release, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the fastest production vehicle to come from Germany with a top speed of 245 km/h.

To celebrate, Puma has created the Puma x Porsche Suede RS 2.7. There will only be 500 pairs made in each colour, to honour the fact that Porsche made just 500 examples of the vehicle to satisfy Group 4 homologation regulations.

There are 10 colours, each designed to coincide with the paint options available to 911 Carrera RS 2.7 customers in the ‘70s. Most colour options will be available globally, but the orange and black shoes will be exclusively sold in Holland and the white and black pair will only be offered to Japanese customers.

Another ode to the original car is the RS 2.7 motif on the back, and a picture of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 printed on the insole. Porsche’s name runs along the sides as well as an inscription identifying them as one of 500 limited edition shoes.

When you purchase the shoes (selling at €120, or $199 NZD), you also get free entry to the Porsche Museum until the end of 2022.