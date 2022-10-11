Porsche and TAG team up to celebrate 50 years of Carrera RS... but how much?!

To celebrate 50 years of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, the automaker is teaming up with TAG Heuer to release two new limited-edition watches.

The watches are a tribute to one of Porsche’s most iconic models and the first 911 to bear the Carrera name.

The cheaper of the two, the Sporty Blue Edition, will set you back £6,400 ($12,713 NZD), with the second watch, the Sporty Red Edition, costing £19,550 ($38,836 NZD).

“The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first 911 to be christened ‘Carrera’ and the crowning glory of the Porsche range at this time,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“The anniversary of this sportscar icon is the perfect occasion for us to launch a joint watch with our close partner TAG Heuer, with whom we share the same philosophy and love for exclusive products that combine innovation and heritage.”

Two distinctive TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Limited Editions are being introduced, showcasing the signature features that have made both the 1972 sports car and the 1963 chronograph famous.

“The name and spirit of the Carrera are incredibly meaningful and emblematic for both TAG Heuer and Porsche,” says Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

The first-ever Porsche 911 Carrera was revealed on October 5th, 1972. It was designed for racing and rallying and the “Carrera RS” was the first Porsche 911 dedicated to motorsports and nicknamed “Carrera”. At the time it was the fastest German production car of its day and the most powerful 911 available for use on the street. Lightweight and aerodynamic, it was also the first road sports car in the world to have a front and rear spoiler (soon to be known as the “duck tail”), which ensured improved driving stability and a higher top speed.

The wheels at the front and rear were different widths for higher cornering speeds and improved braking. The same philosophy led to the introduction of the Heuer Carrera, a chronograph that was engineered for optimal timekeeping and legibility in high-speed race conditions but was also sleek in design, so it could be worn in everyday life.

Only 1580 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and RSR 2.7 were produced, in a range of 27 colours evocative of the 1970s, two of which were selected for the TAG Heuer tribute watches: Indischrot (Guards Red) and Glasurblau (Glazier Blue).

The limited-edition watches are based on the 42-mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph and are equipped with TAG Heuer's most advanced movement, the in-house manufactured Calibre Heuer 02, with a power reserve of 80 hours.

The Sporty Blue Edition costs £6,400 ($12,713 NZD), and is limited to 500 pieces, marked with a limitation number. The finely polished steel case, rhodium-plated indexes and hours and minutes hands recall the car’s chrome door handles, mirrors, and window frames. The dial is smooth white opal, while the two sub-counters have an eye-catching snailed finish.

The Sporty Red Edition costs £19,550 ($38,836 NZD), and is even more limited, with only 250 pieces, marked XXX/250. The refined case is 18K 5N rose gold, as are the crown, pushers, and screw-down sapphire case back. The shimmery white dial is framed with a Guards Red circular line and features rose-gold coloured applied indexes, a permanent second indicator and hour and minute hands.