Porsche calls out Singer over multi-million-dollar off-roader

Despite the fact that Singer has been restoring Porsche 911s for a number of years now, it seems that the German brand isn't happy with its name being plastered over the tuner's latest creation.

Just recently, it was revealed that Porsche had taken offense at the Porsche branding on the Singer's ACS off-roader, which caused the car to be pulled off Singer's website completely.

Earlier this year, Singer seemingly broke the internet by releasing the ACS, which is a 911-based rally car that was essentially built from the ground up with bespoke performance parts.

While Porsche doesn't have any issue with its branding being used across the rest of the Singer range, it seems that because the ACS is built by Singer, Porsche doesn't want to be associated with it.

As a result, Porsche's legal department reportedly asked Singer to pull all media of the car until the legalities of the situation were smoothed over.

When reaching out to Porsche about the sticky situation, CarScoops received the following statement:

‘We are glad to have a growing community of Porsche enthusiasts. They help us to ensure that so many Porsche cars originally built decades ago remain on the road and are still being enjoyed. At the same time, we have a responsibility to out customers to ensure that Porsche products – designed and engineered by us – can be clearly and easily identified. This can range from an individual component or piece of clothing using our name through to whole cars. We do this by allowing only products created or directly licensed by us to carry the Porsche name.’

While the ACS is based on a seam-welded 964 body, it is built exclusively by Singer and Tuthill. It's said to have taken inspiration from the iconic 959 and the Safari 911s that we've seen.

Considering that just one has been built for a very keen customer, the price remains a mystery, but we can imagine that if you haven't got hypercar money lying around, there isn't any point in asking.