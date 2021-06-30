Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT revealed as the world's fastest fossil fueled-powered SUV

As one of the fastest-growing high-end segments, it was only a matter of time before Porsche decided to build a super SUV for the track, and it's finally been revealed as the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Slotting in above the Turbo and the S E-Hybrid, this GT is now the top dog in the Cayenne family, and it has more than enough performance to back this up.

Click here to view all Porsche Cayenne listings on DRIVEN

Powered by a similar twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to the regular Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the GT gets an additional 67kW and 80Nm of torque, bringing its total outputs to 471kW/850Nm.

This additional power came from a few significant revisions to the crankshaft, turbo, induction, and intercooler. It also gets a lighter titanium exhaust system for good measure.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission that gets extra cooling to cope with track temperatures. While it's still not as fast as Porsche's iconic PDK transmission, this is reportedly one of the brand's fastest traditional units.

Interestingly, this GT isn't the most powerful in the Cayenne line-up (that title goes to the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe), but it's the fastest. Porsche has stated it should hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds before topping out at 297km/h.

Thanks to this neck-snapping figure, the Cayenne GT is now the fastest petrol-powered SUV in the world, only beaten by the all-electric Tesla Model X P100D with its 0-100 time of three seconds flat.

As with all Porsches, straight-line speed is only a small part of the package, and this Super SUV should be able to devour corners with ease. To do so, it sits 17mm lower than the Turbo Coupe, and features a fine-tuned chassis control system specifically developed for the track.

While it still uses air suspension, the dampers are 15 per cent firmer, providing a more focused ride. Carbon composite brakes come standard and Porsche has stated that they've been revised for the GT.

Porsche has already claimed a 'Ring record with the GT, setting a time of 7:38:9 and beating the previous record held by the Audi RS Q8 by around four seconds.

On the inside, the Cayenne GT looks exactly how you'd expect a track-focused Porsche SUV to look. It makes use of Alcantara everywhere, and gets the brand's logo embossed on the centre console.

Here in New Zealand, Porsche is offering the Cayenne Turbo GT from $342,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.