Porsche CEO believes EVs will be more profitable than ICE cars

Porsche has had a relatively positive journey on the road to electrification.

Its first EV, the Taycan, has been hugely successful, and its new Cross Turismo variant outsold the iconic 911 in 2021.

Porsche says that EV profits will match up to those of its ICE vehicles within two years, and the automaker will continue to raise the prices of EVs in the coming years.

The Stuttgart company believes that buyers are paying more for battery technology and wants to leverage off this, saying its EVs will be massively profitable in the long run.

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, stated recently: “Our target is to selectively expand higher-margin segments and to leverage electric-vehicle pricing opportunities.”

The automaker is gearing up to launch a fully electric version of its popular Macan crossover, which will be followed by an electric Cayman.

View Porsche listings on Driven

It's also got a full-sized SUV EV in the pipeline, but info on this is extremely limited.

Porsche's long-term goal is to push EV sales from 16 to 20 percent. It wants eight out of ten cars sold by the company will be all-electric by 2031, and believes that half the luxury car market will consist of EVs by this time.