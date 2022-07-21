Porsche CEO reveals that an even bigger electric SUV is on the way

As one of the world's most iconic sports car makers, Porsche caused a stir when it first announced the Cayenne, a similar controversy followed in the case of the Macan, but to a much lesser degree.

It seems that the German brand is tripling down on these cash cows as another SUV is reportedly in the works, this one being even bigger than the Cayenne, and exclusively electric.

News of this larger-than-life electric SUV comes from Automotive News, which reported that the Porsche CEO recently confirmed this news in a presentation for investors.

Porsche also confirmed that it will incorporate some of the high-performance EV tech found in the Cayman-based Mission R concept, including the oi-cooled electric motor and its high-performance battery.

It sounds like this large SUV will start production around 2025. The new Premium Platform Electric that was developed with Audi will likely serve as the architecture. This will reportedly be shared with the new electric Macan and Panamera.

In these modern times, it wouldn't be smart for a brand like Porsche not to tap into the large luxury SUV market, as the profit margins seem to be the sweetest there.

We've already seen this with BMW's X7, Audi's Q7, and the Mercedes-AMG GLS.