Porsche reveals real-life version of 'Sally Carerra' from Pixar's 'Cars'

When Sally Carrera first appeared on screens around the world, she was played by a light blue Porsche 911 996-generation Carerra. Alongside Lightning McQueen, she was easily a favourite from the movie.

Just recently, Porsche set out to build the modern equivalent of Sally Carrera, and has just revealed the finished product, which is set to be auctioned off for charity at Monterey Car Week.

The original Sally Carrera sitting in the Porsche museum

Starting with a fully optioned seven-speed manual 991 911 Carerra GTS, the car was treated to some very special modifications to leave it looking like Sally.

This included paint from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, which is a light blue shade aptly named 'Sally Blue' and 'Cars' badging across the B-pillars and door panels. It also gets Sally's iconic pinstriping 'tattoo' at the rear.

In terms of wheels, it sits on a larger set of the same five-spoke fan-blade style wheels that came on the original 996 Carrera. Porsche has stated that these wheels are "only to be fitted to one car", so don't expect to see them in a catalog anytime soon.

Other interesting changes include the Sport Button which has been re-labelled to 'Kachow Mode' as a reference to Lightning McQueen's catchphrase in the franchise. The buyer will get two sets of these wheels, so that one set can remain minty fresh.

The auction will be held on the 20th of August, and Porsche mentioned that all proceeds will be going towards Girls Inc. and the USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.