Porsche's all-electric Taycan continues to outsell 911

It's clear Porsche is all for embracing electric vehicles. It may even be willing to let the almighty EV outshine its legacy models.

The Taycan has done exactly that. Just this quarter in the US, Stuttgart's EV outsold all of Porsche's lineup except the crossovers.

Last quarter, Porsche delivered 15,289 in the US, with almost two thirds consisting of Cayenne and Macan. The Taycan had 1,861 sales, outselling the 911 at 1,621.

These sale rates have been consistent over the year, making the Taycan Porsche's bestselling non-crossover in the US. But the 911's fight isn't over yet, rising in sales by 3.4% over Q3 2020. This all happened despite the overall decline of sales for Porsche, by 1.7% from Q3 last year. The brand attributes supply issues to this decline.

But its year -long performance is better overall with sales rising almost 30% from this stage last year. This even beats pre-pandemic sales volumes from 2019.

We can expect to see Porsche's sales to increase even more when the Macan EV arrives in 2023.