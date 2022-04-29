Porsche's colour configuration app lets you choose any Porsche in any colour

Late last year, Porsche announced it would be expanding its Paint to Sample program, which lets customers select pretty much any colour for almost every model.

And now, Porsche's online configurator reflects this, letting customers preview their dream Porsche in any colour they desire.

The feature is available on almost all models, excluding the 911. But don't worry, Porsche says it will get the feature "in the coming months."

There are over 160 available colours to choose from, and whether you're a serious shopper or just dreaming, you can organise various Porsches via colour group and whether or not they're metallic. Prices for Paint to Sample start at $11,430 USD and go up depending on what options are chosen.

But you do have to pick one of their colours with Paint to Sample. It's not exactly a pick-a-colour-any-colour sort of situation. But if you do want to perfectly match your car to your sneakers, Paint to Sample Plus, which is available on every model except for the Cayenne and isn't simulated in the configurator (yet?) is the way to go.

Naturally, it's more expensive, with prices starting at $22,860 USD. But you can get Porsche to paint your car literally any colour you want. Porsche will test out the colour to ensure it actually works, but if for whatever reason the automaker can't get the colour to work at the end of its 11-month test process, Porsche takes the hit and you don't have to pay.