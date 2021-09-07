Porsche's Mission R is an eco-friendly racer of the most radical kind

As you'd expect, electric is the theme from the 2021 Munich Auto Show, and Porsche has delivered on that in the most radical way with the Cayman-shaped Mission R.

Built for customers to compete in one of Porsche's many one-make racing championships around the world, the Mission R is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive coupe.

According to the German brand, this wild machine will provide up to 800kW in qualifying spec, and 466kW in race spec. 0-100km/h is dispatched in just 2.5 seconds, and it will top out at 300km/h.

Both front and rear motors feature oil cooling systems, as does the battery, which is designed to last for up to 30 minutes of hardcore racing. This means that it should be able to complete a sprint race without any overheating woes.

When it comes to charging tech, the Mission R makes use of 900-volt technology, which means that charging from 5-80 per cent can be completed in just 15 minutes.

In terms of design, some have claimed that it gives a glimpse into the future of the Cayman, which is said to be going electric for its next iteration.

The ginormous wing and dramatic diffuser obviously won't be featuring on this next-generation road car, but look awesome here.

On the inside, Porsche has tried to blend e-sports with real racing, and make a cockpit a self-contained unit. This means that drivers could work on their lines in a simulator before trying the same in the real car.

While a production date hasn't been given for the Mission R, we can expect it to follow a similar timeline to the Mission E (which later became the Taycan), and hit showrooms in 2025.