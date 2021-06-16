Porsche's new GT3 Touring is the hardcore 911 for introverts

As far as enthusiast-friendly cars go, it doesn't get much better than the Porsche 911 GT3, which is designed to be the best driver's car on the market, with minimal compromise.

The only issue with the GT3 is that it's quite an "in-your-face" model with its wings and vents, making it look like a race car for the road, which isn't everyone's cup of tea.

Overnight, Porsche pulled the covers off the second iteration of the 911 GT3 Touring (the first was the 991.2), and has followed the same formula of creating a more down-to-earth GT3.

Visually, the main difference between the GT3 and the GT3 Touring is the lack of wing at the rear. It also gets a silver trim on the window surrounds, and the exhausts are chrome instead of being blacked-out.

This GT3 Touring wears Porsche's standard staggered wheel set-up of 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear, and customers can choose from a range of exterior and interior colour options.

Featuring the same naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine as the standard GT3, this Touring packs 374kW and 469Nm of torque, which will send the wingless GT3 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Previously, the GT3 Touring was offered exclusively with a manual transmission, but it's clear that Porsche is trying to appeal to a wider audience here, as the famous PDK is also an option.

Local pricing and availability is yet to be revealed for this model, but we can imagine that it would be in the region of the 911 GT3's starting price of $337,000.