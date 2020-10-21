Porsche's new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is a supercar-killing family wagon

At its core, Porsche is a sports car company that makes arguably the world's best two-seaters to hit back roads with. But ever since extending its catalogue into bigger offerings, it's made quite a splash.

Take this new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid for example, which is now the brand's most powerful vehicle behind the Taycan Turbo S, with a ridiculous 513kW being sent to all four wheels.

This bump in power comes from a series of upgrades to the Panamera's twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, which makes nine more kilowatts than it did before, and then you've got the electric power increases to stack on top of that.

With these changes, the whole Panamera range can make the sprint to 100km/h in a blistering three-seconds flat, except for the executive long-wheelbase version which will do it in 3.1.

If you're not after the range-topping model, the 4 E-Hybrid might be a better option which features a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine that's paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This Panamera makes 339kW, and will hit 100km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Then there's the Panamera 4S, which is the one to go for if you aren't sold on the hybrid thing. It's got that same twin-turbo V6, but without the electric motors it only makes 330kW. Thanks to the drop in weight, it will do 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Considering that the current Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo costs $435,500 new, we're not expecting this new model to get any cheaper with this extra bump in performance thrown in.

German deliveries of this new Panamera are set to start at the end of the year, so we can imagine that it will land here in New Zealand in the first half of 2021.