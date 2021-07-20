Porsche's speedy Macan gets a new look and extra grunt for 2022

As one of the most popular models in Porsche's line-up, it's no surprise that the German brand is investing in the Macan SUV, making it even more appealing to prospective buyers for 2022.

With this update, Porsche has reportedly given the Macan a facelift, but without seeing this new model side-by-side with the one launched in 2014, you'd have a hard time spotting the differences.

On the outside, the biggest changes have happened at the rear, where the diffuser is taller, and runs further into the bumper. It also now runs the whole width of the bumper, giving it a more aggressive look.

Under the bonnet are where the most significant changes have happened, where the range-topping (until the new Macan Turbo is unveiled) GTS model has gained around 44kW.

In this GTS, the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 now pumps out a hefty 323kW and 550Nm of torque, which will send the small SUV to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds faster than the last.

The mid-range Macan S now benefits from 279kW and 519Nm of torque thanks to the last generation GTS V6. This cuts the 0-100km/h time to just 4.4 seconds when the Sport Chrono Package is equipped.

Porsche didn't forget about the base model, either, with the regular Macan's 2.0-litre turbo getting some extra grunt. It now gets 194kW, which will thrust it to 100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

In every Macan, power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

On the inside, you'll spot a new GT Sport steering wheel that has been adopted from the 911. It also gets a shorter gear lever, and haptic touch buttons across the dash.

In New Zealand, this refreshed Macan is set to land during late September/early October. The Macan will start from $111,900, the Macan S starts at $143,600, and the GTS can be had from $156,200.