Porsche's updated Panamera gets fresh looks and even more power

It may not be the most affordable wagon on the market, but if you're looking to stand out from all those suit-wearing corporates in their Audi RS6 wagons, the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is a no-brainer.

Porsche has given potential buyers even more reason to go with that Panamera after releasing details for the upcoming 2021 update overnight, in which the sedan is getting more power, more torque, and a fresh new face.

In traditional Porsche style, this mid-term facelift is rather subtle compared to how other brands do facelifts, but it's still noticeable. Most notable, the SportDesign Package, which was previously an option, is now standard across the whole range.

Other subtle details include the revised front bumper with bigger air intakes on the Turbo S, and the darkened taillights on the GTS. Also, new 20 and 21-inch wheels have been added to the options list, rasing the wheel choices to ten.

At the business end of the Panamera is where most of the magic has happened for this update. Every model in the range has benefitted from a power boost, even the range-topping Turbo S.

This Turbo S now has 463kW and 820Nm, a 59kW and 50Nm increase over the outgoing model. This allows it to hit 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds, before topping out at a hefty 315km/h.

Dubbed the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, this new plug-in hybrid models sits just below the Turbo S with its twin-turbo V6 engine that's connected to an electric motor. Combined, this hybrid powerplant is good for 412kW and 750Nm, giving it a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds.

On the inside, not too much has been changed, except for the revised steering wheel and paddle shifters. The 12.3-inch infotainment system remains the same, as does the Bose premium sound system.

European deliveries are set to start in October of this year, so we can expect to see this new Panamera make it to NZ sometime next year. Local availability and pricing is yet to be announced.