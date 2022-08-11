Porsche sets Nürburgring production EV record with Taycan Turbo S

Despite the fact that the Nordschleife has been in place for almost 100 years, the iconic German track is more relevant than ever, with the majority of high-performance brands still doing battle there.

Porsche is no stranger to the 'Ring at all, and just recently, the German brand managed to take home the production EV record with the Taycan Turbo S, setting a time of seven minutes and 33 seconds.

With development driver Lars Kern in the hot seat, Porsche managed to send an 'entirely stock' Taycan Turbo S around the ring in record time. 'Entirely is rather subjective, considering it had sport seats and a roll cage (but these are Nurburgring mandates).

The Taycan Turbo S in question was also equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and the performance kit, which updates the chassis control system and adds a set of Pirelli P Zero Corsas.

To give context to the Taycan's achievement, its time of 7:33 is up there with some of the quickest road cars to ever lap the ring.

It's sitting bang on the money with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, Koenigsegg CCS, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and Pagani Zonda F.

The only other production EV to better the Taycan's time around the Nurburgring is the Nio EP9 with its time of 7:05, but this hypercar isn't road legal.