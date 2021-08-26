Porsche Taycan gets new tech and eye-catching colour options for 2022

As one of the most desirable electric vehicles on the market right now, Porsche didn't need to make the Taycan more appealing to potential buyers, but the German brand has done it anyway.

For 2022, the high-performance EV has been updated with new tech, but most importantly, buyers now get to choose from a bunch of new eye-catching paint options.

Click here to view all Porsche listings on DRIVEN

Now available with Porsche's full Paint to Sample scheme, the Taycan can be had in 63 new colour options on top of the EVs standard range of 17. The one pictured here is finished in Porsche's classic Rubystone Red.

Other epic colours that buyers can choose from including Acid Green, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic, and other interesting hues from Porsche's experimental period in the '90s.

The less interesting but arguably more important tech updates include the integration of Android Auto into the infotainment system. Google Assistant voice commands can now be used alongside the Porsche Communication Management here.

A remote parking system is another update for 2022, which will let the Taycan park itself in parallel or perpendicular spaces while the driver controls the car from the outside.

Lastly, the Taycan will now be able to decouple both motors from the wheels via an "electric freewheel" feature. On top of saving energy, it also reduces load on the motors while the car is coasting.