Porsche to build one-off 'Sally' 911 Carerra from Pixar's 'Cars'

Before 2006, most people wouldn't associate the name 'Sally' with a light blue 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera, but following the success of that movie, it became a thing.

Fast forward almost two decades, and it seems that Porsche has finally caught on to how much of an icon Sally has become, and has decided to build a real-life version.

According to Porsche, Sally will be designed by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Style Porsche with the help of Pixar. Instead of the original 996 Sally, it'll be based on the latest 992 911 Carerra.

After being finished, the car will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Girls Inc. as well as USA for UNHCR to provide aid to children and their families affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The majority of those forced to flee Ukraine are women and children, among them unaccompanied children and those separated from their parents,” said Anne-Marie Grey, Executive Director and CEO of USA for UNHCR. “But there is reason to hope with the critical support of companies like Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios who have generously stepped up to help ensure their safety and protection in months to come.”

The 911 is said to feature a bunch of bespoke parts, and even gets Sally's pinstripe Carerra tattoo on the car's deck lid. It should also feature custom wheels, and a manual transmission.

“It’s been an honor to start designing a modern-day Sally with the creative icons behind the original character,” said Boris Apenbrink, Director of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles at Porsche AG. “The collaboration between Pixar and Porsche is a first of its kind and quite fitting the Co-Creation approach of the recently announced Exclusive Manufaktur Sonderwunsch program that allows customers to realize their dream cars. Whoever gets the keys to this special road car will enjoy many great road trips.”

The finished product will likely be auction off through RM Sotheby's, so if you're a Cars mega fan, and want an official Porsche-built Sally, keep an eye out!