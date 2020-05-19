Porsche unveils the speedy 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models

It seems that BMW isn't the only brand experiencing a raft of new vehicle leaks throughout 2020, as images of the new Porsche 911 Targa models managed to escape hours before the official release.

While these models still sport the same roof and aesthetic as the last models, a few styling tweaks have these 2021 911 Targas looking a little more like the Porsches of yesteryear.

Both the Targa 4 and 4S models feature a twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six engine that pumps out a healthy 283kW and 450Nm of torque in the 4, but those figures are bumped to 331kW and 530Nm in the 4S.

This means that the 4 takes 4.2 seconds to hit 100km/h, while the 4S manages the same sprint in 3.6 seconds. The top speeds sit at 289km/h and 304km/h respectively.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission as standard, but interestingly, the 4S is also offered with Porsche's new seven-speed manual transmission.

The Targa 4 comes standard with 19-inch wheels at the front wrapped in 235/40 tyres, and 20-inch wheels at the rear wrapped in 295/35. Meanwhile, the 4S has 20-inch wheel at the front shod in 245/35, and 21-inch ones at the rear in 305/30.

Braking power is provided by 330mm discs and four-piston callipers on the 4, and 350mm discs with six-piston callipers on the 4S.

International pricing and availability is yet to be announced for these models, but we'd expect to see them here before the end of the year.