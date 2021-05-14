Porsche will now build you a one-off if your pockets are deep enough

As far as high-end automotive brands go, none have managed to replicate the reputation that Porsche holds with its customers and would-be customers that are yet to justify a 911.

It is thanks to this reputation that it has a Sonderwunsch (Special Wishes) program in which important customers have been able to create the Porsche of their dreams.

Previously, we have seen such creations as the 935 street car for the TAG Group CEO, and the stunning 993 Speedsters that were ordered by Butzi Porsche and Jerry Seinfeld.

Porsche has obviously seen the value in this Sonderwunsch program, and has decided to open it up to the public, and let a handful of random customers order something truly unique if they can afford it.

When we say "afford it", we aren't just talking about a couple of hundred thousand for a new 911, but instead, these customers are going to have to shell out for the development of this new model.

This program will reportedly build around 1000 cars per year with an exclusive exterior finish and trim combinations, but will only build around 3-5 "one-offs".

These customers will reportedly pay around $160,000 in development costs for each one-off, and once it gets the green light, they are able to move forward with actually building the car - and paying for it of course.

This doesn't just mean that customers will end up with some crazy turbocharged rally-bred 911, Porsche classics also fall into this program, meaning that a 964 could be restomodded by the brand first built the car.

So, with unlimited funds at your disposal, what kind of one-off Porsche would you develop?