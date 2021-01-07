Prefer your gin and tonic to taste a bit like old cars? Then Morgan has a drink for you

Morgan rather famously still uses wood for the frames of its four-wheeled models. It's been part of the company's coachbuilding method since its first car, back in 1909.

But don't accuse Morgan of being old-fashioned in its thinking. It's very concerned with recycling and has found a new use for the "delicate shavings" of ash wood left over after each frame is constructed. It's gone into partnership with Piston Distillery (just 15km down the road from Morgan in the UK county of Worcestershire) to create "Morgan x Piston Gin", the world's first ash-infused gin.

The companies say it "features notes of natural crisp sweet apple and delicate wood from the carefully selected shavings of ash. Its signature pour is a ginger ale mixer, garnished with fresh blackberries and plenty of ice."

Piston Distillery is somewhat younger than Morgan, being founded in 2018. But the expected PR waffle points out that the two companies are similar in being "distinguished local producer[s] with a shared dedication to skilled craftsmanship, high quality, and an appreciation of classic style."

“Ash wood forms one of Morgan’s three core materials, alongside aluminium and leather, and as such is intrinsic to our coachbuilding identity," says Toby Blythe, head of marketing for Morgan Motor Company.

"When we worked with the expert distillers at Piston Gin – who are based just down the road from us, in Worcester – we were curious to find out how this material could be infused with their acclaimed gins. The result, we believe, speaks for itself."

"It’s a great idea to pay homage to Morgan’s history by using ash as its signature botanical, and adding the apple to soften the flavour has created a wonderfully distinctive gin," says Grace Stringer, distillery manager at Piston.

The problematic nature of mixing cars with alcohol in its marketing is not lost on Morgan. The company says: "The Morgan Motor Company firmly acknowledges that whilst Morgan and Piston Distillery share many similarities, under no circumstances should their products be consumed together. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly."