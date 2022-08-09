Priceless metal set to cross the auction block at upcoming Webbs auction

The Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia winter auction is undoubtedly the finest selection of vehicles Webb’s has ever offered. Despite economic uncertainty, the classic car market continues to grow. At Webb’s, we have found that high-quality cars have consistently weathered any fluctuation in the market.

Collectible vehicles have proven to be excellent investments. As tangible assets with broad appeal, they often appreciate in value. We expect this appreciation to continue as we have seen a steady increase in sales over the last 18 months as more cars roll out of the garage onto the auction block.

Recently, we can speculate that this is due to supply chain delays resulting from the pandemic, inflation and growing wealth of high-net-worth individuals. Such factors have likely helped fuel the classic car market, as well as the irresistible nostalgic allure.

The sale features outstanding cars, including an elegant Aston Martin DB2 MK 2/4. Embodying Aston Martin’s founding principles of beauty, luxury and diving dynamic, this DB2 MK 2/4 is a car for collectors with an eye for class. This example was owned by New Zealand historical figure Ernest Vogtherr. Vogtherr was an influential businessman, bacon curer and art collector of the early 20th century.

He purchased the newly released DB2 MK 2/4 from Manthel Motors, importing it to Lower Hutt in 1957. At the time it was, and still to this day, a very rare model in New Zealand.

The Aston Martin is showcased alongside a racing pedigree 1969 Ford Falcon XW GTHO (Phase 1). This vehicle competed at the 1969 ‘Great Race’ at Bathurst by Bob Genders and Joe Butta, it finished 12th overall – a remarkable result for a couple of privateers with minimal corporate backing. This incredible Grecian Gold iteration of the Ford marque has been in the vigilant care of its vendor since 1987.

He purchased the vehicle for a $4800 AUD, and its estimate in next month’s auction is between $570,000 - $650,000 NZD. Ford Falcon GTHOs are now being recognised as blue-chip assets. Australian Muscle cars have climbed in value to dizzying heights in recent years. Australasian collectors are now celebrating what is ‘homegrown’ rather than chasing old European stags. This GTHO presents a significant investment opportunity. In this instance, all that glitters is ‘Grecian Gold’.

Early 20th-century American vintage marques feature, carrying with them stories of sentiment and heritage. One such example is the charming 1938 Bantam. The Bantam was both the first and last car that the vendor owned, remarking ‘now we are united, I’ll never buy another’. He bought it as a young man, then purchased it again later in life – a full circle moment before coming before to market. A stunning 1927 Cadillac LaSalle 303 is also available. Due to their speed and handling, the LaSalles were used as the pace cars for the 1927 Indianapolis 500. One of only 1,184 produced, this car has white wall tyres and a dicky seat.

This diverse range of cars is paralleled by an impressive line-up of motorcycles from various manufacturers and eras. Highlights include Italian Café racers from the 1940s-1970s and an American Indian bike, restored by our dedicated vendor in his 4th floor of his apartment while based in Singapore.

All these sensational vehicles will be auctioned alongside a selection of collectible automobilia. The live sale will take place at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manakau on Sunday 14 August at 2pm with in-person, online, absentee and telephone bidding available