Pricing and specs announced for New Zealand’s first EV Ute

The wait is over and pricing for New Zealand’s first electric Ute, the LDV eT60, has been announced.

With the pending arrival of the eT60, coupled with LDV’s EV van and cab-chassis lineup that includes the eDeliver 3 and eDeliver 9, LDV clearly has the widest range of EVs in the commercial vehicle sector.

Showcased to New Zealand’s motoring media in left-hand-drive configuration at an event in Taupo earlier this year, the eT60 has attracted unprecedented interest and LDV’s New Zealand distributor, Great Lake Motor Distributors, has taken hundreds of deposits from customers keen to be among the first to get their hands on New Zealand’s first electric ute.

“Within minutes of journalists filing their copy at the media event in March and the online ordering system going live on our website, orders started rolling in,” said LDV New Zealand General Manager, Andrew Bayliss.

“In all my years in the industry, I have never experienced this level of interest when launching a new vehicle,” he added.

“Interest and orders have come from every sector of society, with private buyers, business owners, tradespeople, government departments and local bodies all eager to reduce their carbon footprint and drive an electric ute. Now that we can offer a zero-emission vehicle that can meet the demands of the majority of buyers who have previously been buying diesel and petrol vehicles, we know that we have a winner on our hands with the eT60.”

The eT60 goes into right-hand-drive production in August and New Zealand will be among the very first global markets to receive the electric ute.

A single model will be available to the New Zealand buyer, with an 88.5kw/h battery and a 130kW/310Nm permanent magnet electric motor driving the rear wheels, offering a respectable 325km range, based on the stringent WLTP test regime and the maximum braked tow rating is 1,500kg.

Specification includes a comprehensive suite of safety equipment, a 10.25-inch touch screen, 17-inch alloy wheels, superior quality leatherette seating and a useful 220V mains power outlet which will come in handy for tradespeople who can plug-in electric drills and other tools when off-grid.

Drive-away pricing of $79,990 includes GST and all on-road costs and qualifies for the government’s clean car rebate of $8,625.