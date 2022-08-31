Home / News / Princess Diana's Ford Escort auctioned: 25th anniversary of her death

Princess Diana's Ford Escort auctioned: 25th anniversary of her death

By NZ Herald • 31/08/2022
Search Driven for Ford Escort for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for £650,000 ($1.24 million) at auction this weekend, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

Silverstone Auctions said there was "fierce bidding" for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The UK buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5 per cent buyer's premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house.

Britain and Diana's admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988. She was photographed with it outside boutique shops in Chelsea and restaurants in Kensington. She preferred to drive her own car, with a member of her security team in the passenger seat.

READ MORE

The RS Turbo Series 1 was typically manufactured in white, but she got it in black to be more discreet. Ford also added features for her security, such as a second rear-view mirror for the protection officer.

The car has just over 40,000km on it.

Last year, another Ford Escort that Diana used sold at auction for £52,000 ($99,500).

- NZ Herald

By NZ Herald • 31/08/2022

Tags

Ford Escort
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 BI TURBO Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 BI TURBO
Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 BI TURBO

$59,800

Ford Ranger XLT 2WD D/C W/S 3.2L MANUAL Ford Ranger XLT 2WD D/C W/S 3.2L MANUAL
Ford Ranger XLT 2WD D/C W/S 3.2L MANUAL

$39,990

Ford Puma ST-LINE MHEV Hybrid 1.0L Ecoboost Ford Puma ST-LINE MHEV Hybrid 1.0L Ecoboost
Ford Puma ST-LINE MHEV Hybrid 1.0L Ecoboost

$38,990

Ford Puma ST-LINE 1L Ford Puma ST-LINE 1L
Ford Puma ST-LINE 1L

$34,990

We Recommend