Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 emerges for sale online

The British Royal Family is no stranger to cool cars, but the majority of the collection consists of large sedans and SUVs that prioritise comfort and luxury over anything else.

Among many other things, this is where Princess Diana broke the mould by keeping a couple of very interesting cars in her personal collection, one of which being this Ford Escort that is heading to auction.

According to royal records, the Princess took delivery of this sporty little hatch after it was deemed that her previous bright red Ford Escort Cabriolet was too dangerous.

Built especially with the Princess in mind, this Escort RS Turbo came with a few modifications from the factory, including black paint (while every other one was white) and a radio in the glove box.

Under the bonnet sat a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine which pumped out about 100kW. This was sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

It got coil suspension at all four corners (a big deal for the time), and could hit 100km/h from a standing start in 7.8 seconds.

Diana managed to rack up an impressive 11,000km in the three years that she had it, and with just under 40,000km on it now, it's still a collector's piece.

This car will be auctioned via Silverstone Auctions on the 27th of August, and while there isn't an indicated price, we can imagine it will be well into the six-figure region.