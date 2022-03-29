Pristine Subaru Impreza 22B set to fetch big bucks at auction

A piece of motoring royalty is up for grabs in Australia as a 1998 Subaru WRX STI 22B goes to auction.

The stunning collectable has drawn interest from around the world, with interested parties from as far afield as Sweden bidding on the rally-bred racer.

Bidding has already reached $400,000 for the collectable performance car via its online auction at Collecting Cars ahead of its 7:30pm finish tonight.

It is just shy of the $US312,555 ($416,000) paid last year in the US for a 22B, which is believed to be the record price.

The 22B road car was created as part of the homologation process for the Rally race car driven by the legendary Colin McRae.

It is recognised by its 17-inch gold aluminium forged alloy wheels, unique bumper and giant rear wing. It is finished in Subaru’s hero Sonic Blue.

It also has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric windows and airconditioning.

The car in question isn’t one of the five to have been exported to Australia, but was personally imported by the owner.

The 22B is in excellent condition with no exterior damage and a well maintained interior.

A small blemish to the paintwork and an aftermarket stereo and satnav display are the only noticeable drawbacks to the vehicle.

The vehicle has only 29,772km on the clock and has been in the current owner’s possession for the past 15 years. In that time it has been driven just 2100km.

The vehicle also comes with the “FHI 22B” licence plate.

It also comes with its original handbooks, brochures, spare wheel and a basic tool kit.

Power comes from a 2.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 206kW and 363Nm matched to a five-speed manual and all-wheel drive.

- News.com.au