Prodrive's $884k Subaru Impreza 22B restomod revealed in full

Known as one of the most iconic Subaru rally-bred models to ever be built, the Impreza 22B needs little introduction.

These days, the 22B is so much of an icon that Prodrive (the outfit that used to built Subaru's WRC cars) has taken it upon itself to build a restomodded version, but it isn't cheap.

Based on an early two-door WRX, the car is fitted with bespoke carbon fibre body panels. Not only does this keep weight down, but it also gives the body a wide-look, like the original 22B.

The generous use of composites across the hood, boot, sills, and bumpers also helps to the total weight to just 1.2-tonnes, which is impressive considering the 22B was 1,245kg.

Under the bonnet sits a turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that's based on the current WRX engine. As you'd expect, it gets new pistons, rods, intercooler, and a bigger turbo.

This all works together to give it a power figure of 300kW, and 600Nm. Like all good Subaru's, this is sent to all-four wheels, but this P25 uses a six-speed sequential transmission to do it.

Again, like the old 22B, it gets limited-slip differentials at both ends, and an active centre differential. Active Bilstein dampers handle the ride, and AP Racing brakes handling the stopping power.

Using an electric throttle means that Prodrive was able to install multiple drive modes, just like you'd expect from any new performance car. It also gets an anti-lag system, and a hydraulic handbrake that disengages drive to the rear wheels.

Prodrive is only planning on building 25 of these P25s, and they're starting at $884,000.

“The iconic blue Subarus bring back memories of an extraordinary era of the WRC and it was the Impreza 22B that brought this rally car performance to the road,” said David Richards, Prodrive’s chairman, in a statement accompanying the release of the first P25 images.

“By reimagining this car using the latest technologies and materials the Prodrive P25 pays homage to its roots and there will be little else able to match its performance on the open road. I therefore believe we have achieved our vision of creating our own modern interpretation of the most iconic Subaru Impreza ever.”