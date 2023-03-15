Production EV9 revealed: this is Kia's new angle on a pure-electric seven-seat SUV

Kia characterises the design philosophy of its new EV9 - the company's first three-row pure-electric SUV - as "Opposites United", a fusion of "sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry".

We think that means it has lots of curves but also lots of angles. And somehow they all go together.

"The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility," says Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design Center. "The EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector."

The front is dominated by a new take on Kia's signature grille, now called "Digital Tiger Face", which features two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp. The Star Map LED daytime running lights can delivers different animated lighting patterns on this and future models.

Built on Kia/Hyundai's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the long wheelbase, low beltline, and flat floor are used for what the company calls "lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats" (with six or seven-seat formats).

Occupants in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats when the EV9 is charging. The seats in the second row can be swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row.

The panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's centre. Two 12.3-inch touch screens are integrated with one five-inch segment display.

The audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen sits above an array of hidden type touch buttons for heating, ventilation and air conditioning control.

Kia hasn't shared any technical detail about the EV9 yet, but says it will reveal "all product information" in late March. It'll feature the latest battery technology and ultra-fast charging technology from the smaller Kia EV6 and Hyundai 5/6 models already on sale.

The EV9 will be available in New Zealand. The Kia NZ website is already asking for expressions of interest from local buyers and says the new model is "coming soon".