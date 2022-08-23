Professional race car driver Chris Pappas pulled from burning McLaren supercar

The bystander who pulled a man and woman from a burning car in Queensland has denied being a hero, saying he was just doing “what anyone else would do”.

When professional race car driver Chris Pappas and his female passenger lost control of his McLaren supercar on a Gold Coast street the $500,000 car burst into flames on impact.

CCTV captured the car driving through a roundabout, before smashing the car into a power pole.

Stephen Goodall, who was still in his pyjamas at the time, ran out onto the street and dragged the pair from the wreckage.

“The girl was unconscious and the guy was in a lot of pain,” he told 9News.

“All that entered my mind was getting over to that car and making sure people were safe.”

While Mr Goodall almost certainly saved the duo’s lives, he has denied that his actions were heroic.

“No hero, just doing what anyone else would do,” he said.

Another bystander, who came out to help after hearing the explosion, is heard on video explaining the couple’s injuries to paramedics.

The rescued pair, both in their 30s, had been driving in Bundall when they crashed on the corner of Ashmore Road and Upton Street about 10pm on Thursday.

Mr Pappas was treated for a broken leg while the woman was treated for head injuries.

Remarkably, both escaped burns.

Adam Flory from Queensland Ambulance Service said if Mr Goodall hadn’t rescued the pair, the outcome could have been very different.

“If it wasn’t for the courageous effort from bystanders to remove these persons from the vehicle, we definitely would have had a different situation here tonight,” he said.

Mr Pappas and the woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges were laid in relation to the accident.

- news.com.au