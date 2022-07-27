Project24: Maserati reveals hardcore, track-only version of the MC20

Maserati has detailed its bonkers new Project24 supercar. Based on its red hot MC20 supercar, the new model turns the dial all the way up.

The machine is so hardcore you can’t legally drive it on the road. Instead it’s reserved for race tracks only.

The Italian brand will build only 62 examples of the wild ride.

Maserati hasn’t revealed prices for the Project24 but the regular MC20 is priced at more than $450,000, so expect the track-only edition to be well north of $500,000.

Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that makes 552kW and is matched to a six speed racing gearbox with paddle shifter that drive the rear wheels.

For comparison the Project24 has the same amount of power as about four Toyota Corollas. This is combined with a target weight of below 1250kg to give it a potent power to weight ratio that is about six times higher than the Toyota HiLux dual-cab ute.

The car’s frame is made from ultra light carbon fibre and so is most of the bodywork.

It is fitted with massive Brembo brakes that’ll deliver impressive stopping power.

This is combined with 18-inch forged aluminium wheels that are wrapped in racing slick tyres.

There are wild aerodynamic features, including a giant rear wing, that help keep the car on the ground at high speeds.

It comes with a racing seat with a six-point harness and you’ll need to pay extra for a passenger seat.

Other optional extras include a rear vision camera and a telemetry tech that records your track driving data and lap times.

- News.com.au