Pukekohe's last blast, a GR Hilux and an April Fool's game! Zooming with DRIVEN EP120

On this week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Dean regales us with tales of his MX-5 racing exploits from the last-ever motorsport event at Pukekohe Park Raceway, Damien tells us why the 34th series of Top Gear has been cancelled and Sam wonders how many whale penises it take to upholster a car interior. Really.

Dean tells us how David was down at the Toyota Festival at Highlands Park to see the freshly-revealed Hilux GR Sport, a more off-road focused Hilux that, unlike other GR Sport cars, gets a slight bump in power as well as some trick off-road suspension and lots of visual upgrades. And that Ford coincidentally revealed a similarly- tweaked Wildtrak X version of the new Ranger on EXACTLY THE SAME DAY. What are the odds?

Damien then tells us the reason why the 34th season of Top Gear was cancelled, before getting Sam excited about the Kia EV5 concept reveal, which packs the same weird steering wheel and impractical doors that got him so excited over the EV9 concept (and heart broken when they didn't make it to the production version...), as well as the very cool new Hyundai Sonata that we won't actually be getting here...

Dean then digs deep into his victorious weekend at Pukekohe in the DRIVEN Mazda MX-5 before we finish things off with a special April Fool's Day game of True of False, where Damien tests Sam and Dean's knowledge of car features that were either April Fool's jokes or actual real features - including one company that offered the option of leather made from whale penises. Or was that an April Fool's joke?

Find out in this episode of Zooming with DRIVEN!