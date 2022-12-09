Pure-electric vehicles catching up to hybrids as Clean Cars of choice for Kiwis
Search Driven for Tesla for sale
Figures just released from the Motor Industry Association (MIA), the organisation that represents new-vehicle distributors, shows a massive increase in the uptake of electrified vehicles compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) models over the course of 2022.
New-vehicle sales for November show 31 per cent were "non-ICE", a massive increase from the 11 per cent of January. Averages for the year to date (to the end of November) are 24/76 per cent non-ICE/ICE.
While "non-ICE" is a broad church, covering many different types of electrification, the other significant statistic is that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) beat petrol-electrified hybrids (HEV) in November, claiming 53 per cent of the non-ICE market compared with 35 per cent.
YTD, HEV is still ahead at 44 per cent of non-ICE registrations, but BEV is catching at 37 per cent.
READ MORE
New-vehicle sales are heavily subject to supply constraints and you could argue that the explosion in overall BEV sales is mostly down to a few star models with good availability (or big shipments dropping). But the stats still show that 2022 is the year in which Kiwis have really embraced pure-electric power as a concept.
Top 10 electrified vehicles YTD 2022
Toyota RAV (HEV, 3608)
Tesla Model Y (BEV, 3358)
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (PHEV, 2562)
Tesla Model 3 (BEV, 2368)
Mitsubishi Outlander (PHEV, 2160)
Honda Jazz (HEV, 1787)
Toyota Corolla (HEV, 1386)
BYD Atto 3 (BEV, 1368)
Toyota Highlander (HEV, 1234)
Toyota Yaris Cross (HEV, 1090)