Pure-electric vehicles catching up to hybrids as Clean Cars of choice for Kiwis

Figures just released from the Motor Industry Association (MIA), the organisation that represents new-vehicle distributors, shows a massive increase in the uptake of electrified vehicles compared with internal combustion engine (ICE) models over the course of 2022.

New-vehicle sales for November show 31 per cent were "non-ICE", a massive increase from the 11 per cent of January. Averages for the year to date (to the end of November) are 24/76 per cent non-ICE/ICE.

While "non-ICE" is a broad church, covering many different types of electrification, the other significant statistic is that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) beat petrol-electrified hybrids (HEV) in November, claiming 53 per cent of the non-ICE market compared with 35 per cent.

YTD, HEV is still ahead at 44 per cent of non-ICE registrations, but BEV is catching at 37 per cent.

New-vehicle sales are heavily subject to supply constraints and you could argue that the explosion in overall BEV sales is mostly down to a few star models with good availability (or big shipments dropping). But the stats still show that 2022 is the year in which Kiwis have really embraced pure-electric power as a concept.

Top 10 electrified vehicles YTD 2022

Toyota RAV (HEV, 3608)

Tesla Model Y (BEV, 3358)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (PHEV, 2562)

Tesla Model 3 (BEV, 2368)

Mitsubishi Outlander (PHEV, 2160)

Honda Jazz (HEV, 1787)

Toyota Corolla (HEV, 1386)

BYD Atto 3 (BEV, 1368)

Toyota Highlander (HEV, 1234)

Toyota Yaris Cross (HEV, 1090)