Put your money here: five fun-to-own modern classics set to rise in value during 2022

Every year British valuation and insurance specialist company Hagerty compiles its "Bull Market" list, which identifies classic and modern-classic cars offering a pleasurable driving experience that may appreciate in value.

There are no guarantees, of course. The company says its standout advice is for people to "buy a car they like first and foremost. Should it deliver a healthy return financially, it should be considered an added bonus."

The numbers don't always translate to the New Zealand market of course, and some on Hagerty's top 10 list each year are older classics you won't necessarily see in any number in this country. But the company's business is global and its choices always make for fascinating reading.

We've chosen five "modern classics" from Hagerty's 2022 Bull market list that Kiwi enthusiasts might like to consider.

Mini Cooper R50 (2001-06)

BMW’s new Mini made its public debut at the turn of the 21st century. It offered a delightful homage to the original Austin, no longer quite as mini in stature but still carrying off that effortless, classless vibe.

Most importantly of all, the new Mini was still fun. The R50 model is instantly recognisable and one that Hagerty believes will be increasingly collectable.

Ferrari 458 Italia (2010-15)

Heralded by many as the end of an era for Ferrari, the 458 Italia was the last naturally aspirated V8 made in Maranello. Pininfarina’s striking styling is clean and dramatic, and with a 4.5-litre V8 and rear-wheel drive it offers driving perfection.

Is the Ferrari 458 Italia a "keeper" within collector circles? Hagerty says yes. The average value of the cars it insures worldwide have increased by 3.7 per cent in 2021 compared with the previous year. Also, there has been an increase in younger buyers: 46 per cent of these owners were born between 1964-81 ("Generation X") compared with 34 per cent across all vehicles insured.

Maserati 3200 (1998-2002)

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the 3200 is both elegant and muscular, with signature details such as the boomerang-shaped rear light cluster and the distinctive Maserati trident badge set into the C-pillar. It was a car that encouraged you to share it with the world, even if you knew, in your heart of hearts, that the sensible thing would be to take your money and spend it on a Porsche 911 or Jaguar XKR.

Coming from such an evocative marque, and offering such striking design and high performance, the 3200 GT remains a great-value package.

Porsche Boxster (1996-2004)

The Boxster, by sharing its componentry with the 996-generation 911 and debuting far more efficient production methods at the company, helped save Porsche. Today the 986 Boxster is seen as one of the most affordable ways to own a Porsche, with many early reviews claiming it to be a better driver’s car than the 911 of the day.

The original 986 Boxster has found its place with the modern-classic crowd, with a rise in average values of nearly five per cent.

Volkswagen T3/T25 Camper (1979-2002)

Marketed under numerous names, including Transporter, the T25 was the third generation of Volkswagen’s practical rear-engined working vehicle and was introduced in 1979.

Family lineage to the “bay window” Type 2 was clear to see, but its squared-off detailing brought the new van more in line with Volkswagen’s contemporary passenger car range. Some air-cooled motors made it across, but while the engine was still mounted at the rear and drove the rear wheels, the T25’s main advancement from 1983 onwards was water cooling (still in boxer formation), and later the use of inline diesel power, both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged. Modifications are rife.

Hagerty believes that, compared with the earlier versions of the VW camper, the T25 presently offers a great deal: while not as pretty, it has improved handling and crash protection and the earlier versions even maintain the air-cooled charm.

Check out the image at the top of this page and you'll also see some of the older or more specialised vehicles recommended by Hagerty, including the MG TB (1939-40), Renault 4L (1961-94), Renault Clio Williams (1993-95), Rolls-Royce Carmargue (1977-86), Triumph TR6 (1969-76).