Q4 e-tron: Audi reveals its smallest electric car yet

By Andrew Sluys • 15/04/2021
Photos / Supplied

After Audi's recent announcement of ditching fossil fuel-powered engines completely, the German brand has doubled down on the electric movement, by whipping the covers off the latest e-tron. 

Revealed as the smallest in its line-up, the new Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback should bring with them affordability in Audi's electric range. 

As you'd expect, these two new electric vehicles sit on Volkswagen's MEB platform, the same one as the new ID range. It could be argued that these Audi-badge ones look a little sharper, though. 

Like most EVs, a range of batteries and powertrain options are available here. The range starts with the 35 e-tron, which is rear-wheel drive, gets a 125kW motor, and a 52kWh battery. 

The second option is the 40 e-tron, which comes in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, gets an extra 25kW, and a larger 77kWh battery. Strangely, it's still rather slow, getting to 100km/h in 8.5 seconds. 

It's still unclear as to how far these cars will be able to drive on a charge, but EPA has reported around 400km in the 40 e-tron. Both Q4 variants will be able to fast charge, and will get 200km of range in just 10 minutes. 

On the inside, both of these EVs look like regular Audis with the 10.1-inch touchscreen display and piano black trimmings. Interestingly the steering wheel has remained round. 

As for pricing, New Zealand will get this closer to the release date, but considering that one will cost US$45,000 stateside, it could be a cheaper alternative to a Tesla when it lands.

