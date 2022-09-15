Home / News / Queen Elizabeth II paid special attention to plans for her hearse before her passing

Queen Elizabeth II paid special attention to plans for her hearse before her passing

By Maxene London • 15/09/2022
The Queen left Buckingham Palace to make her final journey to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on 8 September, but before she died, she had her say on one important part of her funeral and final journey. 

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II consulted on the plans for the Jaguar XJ hearse that took her from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace. It was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, with the Queen's oversight.

The vehicle features wide windows along the sides and rear, with a see-through glass roof. The roof edge houses three bright spotlights, which illuminate the raised coffin.

It's painted a special shade of Royal Claret, which is the same colour as the official Royal and State cars that are used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties.

The vehicle also features Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Royal Cypher and was designed specifically so that the public could have a clear view of the coffin as it made its journey through London and Windsor.

The Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, also consulted on his funeral car, which was a Land Rover Defender TD5 130 painted in military green.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today (NZT), borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn until her state funeral on Monday.

