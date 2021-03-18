'Queen of the Ring' Sabine Schmitz tragically passes away at 51

Overnight the motoring world received some heartbreaking news in hearing that Sabine Schmitz lost her battle with cancer at the age of 51.

The Queen of the Nürburgring had been battling cancer for over three years.

Fittingly, the Nürburgring was one of the first to pay tribute to the late star. “The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver. Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Sabine gained fame in the early 2000s after joining Top Gear UK, were she broke the ten-minute barrier around Nordschleife in a diesel-powered Jaguar S-Type, before attempting the same feat the next year in a Ford Transit.

“Rest in peace you wonderful, powerful, hilarious person,” said Chris Harris overnight. “She gave me pointers on how to drive a Ferrari very fast and hunted me down in a banger race,” said Paddy McGuinness. “Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being! RIP the great Sabine Schmitz.”

Jeremy Clarkson also paid his respects on social media, as he was the one who helped introduce her to petrolheads around the world. “Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans.”

Schmitz gained her 'Queen' title at Green Hell by spending tens of hours on the circuit, learning every single undulation. She was the first female driver to win the Nurburgring 24 Hours, and then managed to do it for a second time.