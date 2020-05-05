Questionable body kit turns Toyota RAV4 into Lamborghini Urus

As SUVs have slowly taken over the global car market, manufacturers have found ways to fill every niche with the big-bodied vehicles, from tiny to large, and from slow to super.

In an extremely controversial move, Lamborghini decided to join this race, with the Urus. And while not everyone was a fan of a supercar manufacturer building family-hauling SUVs, the things are still selling like hotcakes.

Like all other Lamborghini models, the reason why you don't see a slew of Urus' doing the school run, is the $300,000 price tag attached, but thanks to a Japanese tuning house, you don't need to fork out six figures.

In true Japanese tuning fashion, Albermo has taken a bog-standard 2020 Toyota RAV4, and turned it into a Urus lookalike.

This tuning house may be targeting the most niche audience on earth with this kit, but we can almost guarantee that they will end up selling a few kits to Lambo lovers that don't have Urus money.

To turn the Toyota into an exotic, Albermo's kit contain four components. This includes the front bumper ($2100), honeycomb inserts ($124), revise rear panel ($1206), and side mouldings ($248).

Incredibly, the standard RAV4 headlights don't need any modification to be made to look like those of the Urus, and work surprisingly well with the extremely aggressive bumper.

Despite the kit costing a few grand, it only really changes the front end of the SUV, meaning that you'll still only have a Toyota from every other angle.

On top of this, you're going to need to swap out the 2.5-litre engine if you're wanting to achieve Lamborghini levels of speed, as this standard power plant will only hit 100kmh in eight seconds.

If you wait for the RAV4 Prime, which is set to be released in the near future, that time is cut down to just 5.8 seconds, making it the second-fastest Toyota product behind the GR Supra.