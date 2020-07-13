Race car for the road: Mercedes-AMG's new monster has a Bathurst connection

Mercedes has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in performance motoring: a range-topping Black Series version of its fastest car is on the way.

Instagram leaks triggered the release of a teaser video featuring the wild new machine.

Based on the V8-powered, two-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the new model brings wild new bodywork including a massive adjustable wing, ventilated wheel arches, front dive planes and a whopping rear diffuser.

The look borrows a lot from Mercedes-AMG’s latest GT3 race car, a machine designed to take part in endurance races at circuits such as Bathurst and the Nurburgring.

Official photos and technical details surrounding the model lave not been released.

But a video featuring the car reveals that it sounds unlike any other model produced by the brand.

The muscle car-like rumble of regular Mercedes-AMG GT models has been replaced by a hard-edged blare, suggesting the Black Series adopted flat-plane crank internals.

That engine layout is used by purebred supercars such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 765LT, allowing them to rev higher than conventional V8s while making serious power.

Whispers from the Nurburgring, where Mercedes-AMG has been testing the new model, suggest it will have around 530kW of power – 100kW more than the already potent Mercedes-AMG GT R.

The catch is that it’s likely to be exclusive and expensive. Carbon fibre bodywork isn’t cheap, nor is a special engine reserved for the halo model.

Don’t expect much change from $700,000 when the GT Black Series arrives in 2021.

Until then, the less-powerful Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro makes a lot of sense. While it might make do with “only” 430kW, the Pro is designed to be a killer on circuits.

Standard equipment includes a steel roll cage, fixed-back seats with racing harnesses and motorsport-bred mechanically adjustable suspension.

Able to reach 100km/h in 3.6 seconds, the GT R Pro is on sale now priced from $453,200 plus on-road costs.

