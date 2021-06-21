Racing for rebates: Peugeot New Zealand fast-tracks pure-electric SUV

Peugeot New Zealand has pulled out all the stops to get its latest Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) to market, for customers to take advantage of the $8625 rebate for pure-electric vehicles bring by offered by the Government from July 1.

From today (Monday June 21), buyers can order one of 100 Peugeot BEVs available to NZ for 2021, taking delivery before the end of the year.

The e-2008 SUV is $69,990, which means a post-rebate price of $61,365 for Kiwi buyers.

The smaller e-208 GT hatchback is $59,990, meaning a "real" price of just $51,365 once the rebate is applied.

“With the attention surrounding the Clean Car rebate and unprecedented interest in the Peugeot range of low-emission vehicles, we have decided to fast track the launch of the e-208 GT and e-2008 SUV,” says the chief executive of Peugeot importer Auto Distributors NZ, Chris Brown.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to bring these vehicles to market, as NZ is one of the few markets outside of Europe to be getting EVs this year.”

The range of the e-208 GT is 340km, while the e-2008 is 320km. Both have an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty up to 70 per cent of its capacity (plus mechanical warranty of five years/100,000km).

The Peugeot factory is also increasing production of the 3008 HT Hybrid4 PHEV in response to global demand. That model, which offers up to 60km of electric range from its plug-in battery before reverting to hybrid operation, is already available in NZ. However, it's only offered in top specification with AWD at $89,990, meaning it falls outside the $80k cap imposed by the Government for a $5750 PHEV rebate.