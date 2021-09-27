Rad's Toyota Hilux revealed as an overly aggressive off-road ute

While double-cab utes might spend the majority of their lives on the tarmac, overly aggressive off-road examples are all the rage across the segment.

Just recently, a Thailand-based tuner by the name of 'Rad' revealed its take on the Toyota Hilux, and it has resulted in something that looks reminiscent of the Holden Colorado ROX.

At the front end, the standard bumper is replaced with a black steel example that features a large winch. A new black grille, redesigned bonnet, and roof-mounted lights are also visible.

Moving around the side, and the huge overfenders become obvious, which are needed to contain the massive off-road tyres. At the rear, it gets a new sports bar over the tray.

Specific details about suspension componentry remain a mystery, but it looks like the Hilux is riding on similar Old Man Emu suspension to Toyota New Zealand's Hilux Mako.

Along the same lines, Rad hasn't revealed any details regarding the Hilux's powertrain, so we can assume that it makes use of the standard turbo diesel 2.8-litre engine making 150kW and 500Nm.