Radical dude! Bold British sportscar brand launches in New Zealand

Those looking for their next track day toy can rejoice as British sports car brand Radical has announced that they will be selling their cars in New Zealand.

This announcement comes after the brand linked up with Auckland-based GB Motorsports, a company founded by former racing driver Greg Brinck, who has raced on two and four wheels, as well as water.

Upon launch, Radical will offer the SR3 XX in New Zealand, which will be joined by the upcoming SR10 further down the track. While details of the SR10 remain scarce, the SR3 XX has been in Radical's line-up since May of this year.

Without a turbocharger to be seen, the Suzuki Hayabusa-derived engine found in the SR3 XX makes 145kW, and allows for a 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds. Opting for the bigger 1.5-litre unit gives you 169kW, cuts that 0-100 time by two-tenths of a second.

Power figures below 200kW don't generally translate to 0-100 times below four seconds, but the SR3's secret lies in its weight. It tips the scales at just 620kg, giving the race car a spectacular power to weight ratio.

“It is a real privilege to be representing Radical Sportscars here in New Zealand,” said Brinck. “The Radical is a track focused car and provides the ultimate driving experience for drivers of all skill levels. New Zealanders have a great passion for special cars and motorsport and Radical offers supercar performance and handling at a fraction of the cost. I am confident that we will have strong interest here.”

Alongside these two new cars, a Radical racing series is in the works for New Zealand. According to the release, an owner's support program at Hampton Downs and Highlands Motorsport Park is also on the table.

“We look forward to introducing prospective customers to Radical for the first time through our demonstrator program and over time, introducing a Radical race series like those currently running successfully around the world,” said Brinck.

“Radical has long harboured ambitions of representation in New Zealand, but it was important for us to pair with a business with a real understanding of, and trackside experience in the New Zealand motorsport community,” added Dan Redpath, the Global Sales Director at Radical.