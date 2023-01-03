Rally and Gymkhana star Ken Block dies in freak accident

American driving legend Ken Block has died in a snowmobile crash. Known to millions as the star of “gymkhana” stunt driving videos, Block was a hero to driving enthusiasts around the world.

He co-founded skate brand DC Shoes before turning his attention to motorsport, competing in rallying on the international stage. Block shot to fame in 2008, when a “gymkhana practice” video featuring lurid slides in a modified Subaru attracted millions of views.

He went on to create blockbuster videos featuring precision driving in high-performance cars, often risking his life to film the perfect stunt.

Police from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah said Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile up-ended, landing on top of him”.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” police said.

Block’s death at 55 years of age came as a shock to the automotive community, prompting tributes from car enthusiasts, companies and sporting bodies.

Block tweeted photos of his snowmobile adventures in the days leading up to his tragic death.