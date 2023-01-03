Rally and Gymkhana star Ken Block dies in freak accident
American driving legend Ken Block has died in a snowmobile crash. Known to millions as the star of “gymkhana” stunt driving videos, Block was a hero to driving enthusiasts around the world.
He co-founded skate brand DC Shoes before turning his attention to motorsport, competing in rallying on the international stage. Block shot to fame in 2008, when a “gymkhana practice” video featuring lurid slides in a modified Subaru attracted millions of views.
He went on to create blockbuster videos featuring precision driving in high-performance cars, often risking his life to film the perfect stunt.
Police from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah said Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile up-ended, landing on top of him”.
“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” police said.
Block’s death at 55 years of age came as a shock to the automotive community, prompting tributes from car enthusiasts, companies and sporting bodies.
Block tweeted photos of his snowmobile adventures in the days leading up to his tragic death.
The racing legend’s last tweet featured a project car completed by his 16-year-old daughter Lia, who follows in his footsteps as a passionate car lover.
- David McCowen, news.com.au